abrenian,com is dreaming big to extend our service to Abrenians all over the world. Aside from our current news service, we are in the thick of developing online tools in the fields of Education and Health Care.
We are very excited with this new undertaking and we hope to launch these tools soon.
Meanwhile please checkout our news service site by clicking on the live newsfeed or go to news.abrenian.com
Education
We are in the development stage of creating a Virtual Learning Environment (VLE). This system will be use as a tool for creating online dynamic web sites for Schools and it's teachers and students.
Health Care
This will be an online Electronic Health Record to be used by healthcare providers in the Philippines.. This system will provide medical professionals effective patient data storage for easy retrieval and make relevant medical decision for their patients.
